Where’s the most expensive gas in Valdosta?

(VALDOSTA, GA) Gas prices vary across the Valdosta area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Valdosta area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Valdosta area appeared to be at EZ Serve, at 2501 Us-41 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

EZ Serve 2501 Us-41 S, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 101 E Northside Dr, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Friendly Express 4129 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ --

Circle K 1800 N Ashley St, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 2006 W Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Friendly Express 3645 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 450 Norman Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.