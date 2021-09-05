High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Concord as of Sunday

(CONCORD, NC) Gas prices vary across the Concord area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Concord area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2 Church St N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2 Church St N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 269 Branchview Dr, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 247 Branchview Dr Ne, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.03 $ 3.60 $ 3.02

Exxon 1595 Nc-73 E, Charlotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 279 W C Coleman Blvd , Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Speedway 541 W C Coleman Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2421 Supercenter Dr Ne. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.