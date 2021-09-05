Analysis shows most expensive gas in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Jacksonville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jacksonville area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2111 Burgaw Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2111 Burgaw Hwy, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 3.86 $ --

Exxon 1565 Lejeune Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.64 $ --

MCX As-4040 Schmidt St, MCAS New River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.71 $ --

CITGO 467 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.20 $ 3.69 $ 2.95

Exxon 3495 Western Blvd Ext, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.38

Circle K 199 Pine Valley Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.38 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1170 Western Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.