CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Paying too much for gas Idaho Falls? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Idaho Falls News Alert
Idaho Falls News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nk18j_0bnFVxPo00

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Idaho Falls?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Idaho Falls area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.84, with an average price of $3.73 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Idaho Falls area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1490 Fremont Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

1490 Fremont Ave, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$3.71

Chevron

799 S Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.76
$3.86
$3.96
$--
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$--

Sinclair

496 1St St, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.94
$3.99
$3.89

KJ's Super Stores

495 W 17Th St, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.89

Sinclair

415 E Anderson St, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.15
$3.85

KJ's Super Stores

1625 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls, ID
131
Followers
224
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Idaho Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy