Paying too much for gas Idaho Falls? Analysis shows most expensive station

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Idaho Falls?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Idaho Falls area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.84, with an average price of $3.73 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Idaho Falls area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1490 Fremont Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1490 Fremont Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.71

Chevron 799 S Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.76 $ 3.86 $ 3.96 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Sinclair 496 1St St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 3.99 $ 3.89

KJ's Super Stores 495 W 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Sinclair 415 E Anderson St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.15 $ 3.85

KJ's Super Stores 1625 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.