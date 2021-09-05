Analysis shows most expensive gas in Scranton

(SCRANTON, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Scranton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scranton area was $3.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.31 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Scranton area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1218 O'Neill Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Scranton area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1218 O'Neill Hwy, Dunmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.97 $ 3.61

Exxon 788 E Drinker St, Dunmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.26 $ 3.58 $ 3.87 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.30 $ 3.58 $ 3.87 $ 3.89

Sunoco 551 Moosic St, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ --

Sheetz 500 Mount Pleasant Dr, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.55

Turkey Hill 750 Providence Rd, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Turkey Hill 1429 Mulberry St, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 4.01 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 610 Scranton Carbondale Hwy. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.