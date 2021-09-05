Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Terre Haute

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Terre Haute area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Terre Haute area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Terre Haute area appeared to be at Marathon, at 1255 Locust St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1255 Locust St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil 1701 S 7Th St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Marathon 15 E National Ave, West Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 820 W National Ave, West Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.24

Phillips 66 1160 W National Ave, West Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil 3230 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2219 Lafayette Ave. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.