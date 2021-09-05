Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Asheville

(ASHEVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Asheville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Asheville area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.45 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Asheville area appeared to be at Shell, at 206 Hendersonville Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 206 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.69

Shell 779 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 880 Patton Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ --

Shell 605 Swannanoa River Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

BP 589 Brevard Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.43

Shell 411 Merrimon Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.86 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ingles at 1139 Tunnel Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.