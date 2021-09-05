Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Asheville
(ASHEVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Asheville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Asheville area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.45 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Asheville area appeared to be at Shell, at 206 Hendersonville Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.30
$3.50
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.40
$3.60
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.35
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.77
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.79
$--
|card
card$3.06
$--
$3.86
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ingles at 1139 Tunnel Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0