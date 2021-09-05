Where’s the most expensive gas in College Station?

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in College Station?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the College Station area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 400 George Bush Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the College Station area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 400 George Bush Dr, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 1315 S Texas Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 425 Texas Ave S, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 609 University Dr, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 450 Southwest Pkwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1800 Welsh Ave, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tejas at 1101 E Villa Maria Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.