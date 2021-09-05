Analysis shows most expensive gas in Rock Hill

(ROCK HILL, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Rock Hill?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rock Hill area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rock Hill area appeared to be at Workman's, at 314 Saluda St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rock Hill area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Workman's 314 Saluda St, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 815 Albright Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1001 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.73

CITGO 684 S Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Gulf 860 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ --

Exxon 1308 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2474 Cross Pointe Dr. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.