Where’s the most expensive gas in Provo?

(PROVO, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Provo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Provo area ranged from $3.56 per gallon to $3.84, with an average price of $3.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 818 N 500 W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 818 N 500 W, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 36 W 3700 N, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1565 E 800 N, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.79

Chevron 1308 W University Pkwy, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 3.96 $ 4.11 $ 3.61

Harmon's 870 E 800 N, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 3.96 $ 4.11 $ 3.72

Shell 545 N 900 E, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.80 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.