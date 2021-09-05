Where’s the most expensive gas in Provo?
(PROVO, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Provo?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Provo area ranged from $3.56 per gallon to $3.84, with an average price of $3.74 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 818 N 500 W.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.24
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$3.96
$4.11
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$3.96
$4.11
$3.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.80
$4.00
$4.15
$3.75
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.56 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
