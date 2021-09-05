Where’s the most expensive gas in San Angelo?

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Gas prices vary across the San Angelo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Angelo area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Angelo area appeared to be at Shell, at 107 S Abe St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Angelo area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 107 S Abe St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 1821 N Bryant Blvd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 635 S Bell St , San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ --

Stripes 1633 Pulliam St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 2.99

Stripes 1606 La Follette St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.09

Stripes 1542 S Bell St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.47 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.