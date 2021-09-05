Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fargo

(FARGO, ND) Gas prices vary across the Fargo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fargo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 734 University Dr N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 734 University Dr N, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 2.96 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Flying J 3150 39Th St S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.15

M & H 510 Main Ave, Moorhead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Holiday 1501 11Th St N, Moorhead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 1020 19Th Ave N, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Loaf 'N Jug 1833 University Dr S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.07

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stamart at 3500 12Th Ave N. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.