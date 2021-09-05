Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Billings

(BILLINGS, MT) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Billings area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Billings area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Billings area appeared to be at Holiday, at 2620 6Th Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 2620 6Th Ave N, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2701 6Th Ave N, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1046 N 27Th St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 105 Broadwater Ave, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.28

Conoco 1240 S 27Th St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Cenex 610 Wicks Ln, Billings Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.