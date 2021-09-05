Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, MN) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Rochester area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rochester area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 1350 Salem Rd Sw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rochester area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 1350 Salem Rd Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Holiday 1520 2Nd St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.84 $ --

Sinclair 205 6Th St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.13

Kwik Trip 2109 2Nd St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 315 12Th St Se, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 560 11Th Ave Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2020 Commerce Dr Nw. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.