Analysis shows most expensive gas in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Albany area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Albany area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.71 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Albany area appeared to be at BP24 Food Mart, at 1420 Us Highway 19 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Albany area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP24 Food Mart 1420 Us Highway 19 S, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1404 W Oakridge Dr, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2340 Dawson Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Homerun Foods 309 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Liberty 413 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Woodall's 261 E Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Enmarket at 2424 Clark Ave. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.