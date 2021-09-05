CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Looks Like The PS5 Chip Shortage Is Going To Last At Least Another Year

By Imogen Mellor
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though Sony wants you to have a PlayStation 5, and gamers want to buy them there is just a little problem. A massive shortage of microchips has been irking technology production around the world and it's affecting the speed at which all sorts of items can be built, including the PS5. And although companies are certainly trying to alleviate this issue (they like money you know), the shortages are likely to last at least another year.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

967
Followers
2K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg#Toshiba#Playstation 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
EngineeringPosted by
MarketRealist

What’s Behind the Chip Shortage, and How Long It Could Last

The shortage of semiconductors has been making headlines for the past few months, impacting everything from gadget companies to automakers. Why is there a chip shortage globally?. Article continues below advertisement. Whenever there's a shortage of anything, it can be a function of either demand or supply. At times, only...
TechnologyBBC

Why is there a chip shortage?

The tech industry is at a crunch point. Today, millions of products - cars, washing machines, smartphones, and more - rely on computer chips, also known as semiconductors. And right now, there just aren't enough of them to meet industry demand. As a result, many popular products are in short supply.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Chip Shortage to Continue Affecting Gaming Consoles Until Next Year

Toshiba Corp. has recently confirmed that the chip shortage will continue to affect all gaming consoles until the end of next year. A new Bloomberg report revealed that Toshiba Corp. has confirmed that the chip shortage will most likely continue through the end of 2022. This is one of the major companies that manufacture power-regulating chips that are found in gaming consoles, graphics cards, and other devices.
Video GamesThe Verge

Why the global chip shortage is making it so hard to buy a PS5

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand for microchips has far exceeded supply, causing problems in every industry that relies on computers. And if you’re a Decoder listener, you know that that is every industry. Right now, major automakers have unfinished cars sitting in parking lots waiting for chips to be installed. Game consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X are impossible to find. And even things like microwaves and refrigerators are impacted, because they contain simple controller chips.
Video GamesIGN

The Chip Shortage Affecting Gaming 'Will Remain Very Tight' Until at Least Next September

The chip shortage currently affecting all parts of gaming is not likely to let up until the end of next year, according to Toshiba. In a new report from Bloomberg, the publication writes that Toshiba Corp., one of the major companies that creates power-regulating chips found in graphics cards, gaming consoles, and more, says the chip shortage will likely continue through the end of 2022.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PS5 and Xbox Series X component shortages may last until 2023

Component shortages could keep limiting production on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch all the way through the end of next year, according to a new report. Toshiba creates power-regulating chips which are used in everything from cars to consumer electronics, and a director of the company confirmed to Bloomberg that "the supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year," with "some customers not being fully served until 2023."
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Far Cry 6 looks like its going to be best on PC

Far Cry 6 is coming out soon on October 7, but we hadn't heard much about all the fancy PC tech that has been coming to the game. Ubisoft however has just revealed a ton of juicy information about the PC version of the game. In a trailer detailing the...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

It Looks Like PS4 Horizon Forbidden West Owners Will Be Able to Upgrade to PS5 Version for Free

After much confusion, an about-face by Sony confirms you can, in fact, upgrade the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West to the PS5 version for free. It all began last week when Sony originally announced the preorders for Horizon Forbidden West had gone live. However, upgrading to the PS5 version from the PS4 version did not fall under what Sony labels Dual Entitlement which would provide you both versions of the game.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Chip shortage will likely drive the cost of upcoming flagships higher

A new report from Nikkei Asia suggests that electronic chips/semiconductors could soon see a sharp price increase, inadvertently increasing the price of smartphones and other electronics too. Prices for semiconductors have been rising since the fourth quarter of 2020, owing to a global supply shortage, but the gravity of the...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 Pro Reportedly On The Way, For Gamers Who Insist On 8K

If you've been part of the PlayStation family for a while then you'll know that several versions of one console come out during its lifespan. During the PlayStation 4 era, the PS4 Pro was a secondary release of the console that boosted the performance of later game releases like God of War or The Last of Us Part 2. Now, although we've barely had any time with the PlayStation 5, there is already talk of a Pro version of the console set to launch in a couple of years.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

A New Xbox Series Model Reportedly Planned To Release Next Year

A recent report claims that Microsoft is considering the release of a new Xbox Series console in 2022 in order to ramp up its profits in the new generation of hardware. It could be argued that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S represent the company's ethos when it comes to gaming. The former is the most powerful console on the market, flaunting an incredible 12 teraflops of graphical processing power as well as a one terabyte custom NVME solid state drive. This combination ensures the console is as zippy as can be with Velocity Architecture that enables players to switch back and forth between as many as seven ongoing games.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Hit Out At Underwhelming New Freebie

The free PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 have been available for a few days now and, well... you can't please everyone. The most recent batch of PS Plus freebies is probably the strongest lineup we've had in a while, to be fair. PlayStation 4 users can nab multiplayer shooter Predator: Hunting Grounds ,and Hitman 2. PlayStation 5 owners can also grab the excellent Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Even so, one of the September freebies has got subscribers bellyaching. You can probably guess which one.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Europe Exec Says Chip Shortage Will Likely Persist Into 2024

Depending on who one asks, estimates on how long the chip shortage will persist vary greatly. A few Ford executives believe that this crisis will endure through June of 2022, while one of the automaker’s chip suppliers – Rohm – estimates that it will last until the end of next year. Then there are folks like Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who believes that the chip shortage will serve as a thorn in the sides of automakers for years to come, a sentiment that’s now shared by Ford Europe chairman Gunnar Herrmann.

Comments / 0

Community Policy