Looks Like The PS5 Chip Shortage Is Going To Last At Least Another Year

A recent report claims that Microsoft is considering the release of a new Xbox Series console in 2022 in order to ramp up its profits in the new generation of hardware. It could be argued that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S represent the company's ethos when it comes to gaming. The former is the most powerful console on the market, flaunting an incredible 12 teraflops of graphical processing power as well as a one terabyte custom NVME solid state drive. This combination ensures the console is as zippy as can be with Velocity Architecture that enables players to switch back and forth between as many as seven ongoing games.