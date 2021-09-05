Looks Like The PS5 Chip Shortage Is Going To Last At Least Another Year
Though Sony wants you to have a PlayStation 5, and gamers want to buy them there is just a little problem. A massive shortage of microchips has been irking technology production around the world and it's affecting the speed at which all sorts of items can be built, including the PS5. And although companies are certainly trying to alleviate this issue (they like money you know), the shortages are likely to last at least another year.www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0