Paying too much for gas Wichita Falls? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Wichita Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wichita Falls area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wichita Falls area appeared to be at Shell, at 3120 Northwest Fwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3120 Northwest Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2620 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Exxon 5256 Central Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 2701 Buchanan St, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shop & Go 1408 Scott St, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 911 Kemp Blvd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.