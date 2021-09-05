Where’s the most expensive gas in Abilene?

(ABILENE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Abilene?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Abilene area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 128 E Overland Tr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 128 E Overland Tr, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ --

Shell 1302 S 14Th St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1109 S Treadaway Blvd, Ste A, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Conoco 501 E S 11Th St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 5002 S 14Th St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Texaco 2117 S 1St St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1302 S 14Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.