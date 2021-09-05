Where’s the most expensive gas in Abilene?
(ABILENE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Abilene?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Abilene area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 128 E Overland Tr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$2.90
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1302 S 14Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
