Paying too much for gas Saint Augustine? Analysis shows most expensive station
(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Saint Augustine area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saint Augustine area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2450 Fl-16 .
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saint Augustine area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.30
$3.73
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.70
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
