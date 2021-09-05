Paying too much for gas Saint Augustine? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Saint Augustine area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saint Augustine area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2450 Fl-16 .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saint Augustine area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2450 Fl-16 , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 2375 Fl-16 , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Circle K 2919 Coastal Hwy, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.30 $ 3.73 $ --

Circle K 4564 Us-1 N, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.70 $ 3.18

Shell 351 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.69 $ --

Mobil 2800 Us-1 S , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.