High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Spring Hill as of Sunday
(SPRING HILL, FL) Gas prices vary across the Spring Hill area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Spring Hill area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2109 Commercial Way.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.40
$3.85
$3.09
|card
card$3.09
$3.50
$3.95
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.00
$3.39
$--
$3.15
|card
card$3.05
$3.44
$3.74
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.65
$--
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.66
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.23
$3.53
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.59
$3.79
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.79
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
