Analysis shows most expensive gas in Elgin

(ELGIN, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Elgin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elgin area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.42 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 380 N Lafox St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Elgin area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 380 N Lafox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.59 $ 3.35

BP 4665 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

Marathon 771 Walnut Ave, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ --

Marathon 285 N Mclean Blvd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ --

Mobil 275 S Mclean Blvd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 3.35

CITGO 1580 Larkin Ave, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1040 S Randall Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.