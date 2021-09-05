Where’s the most expensive gas in Redding?

(REDDING, CA) Gas prices vary across the Redding area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Redding area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.39 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Redding area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1905 Eureka Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1905 Eureka Way, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1650 Hilltop Dr, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 765 E Cypress Ave, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.79 card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ 5.09 $ 4.79

Shell 18850 Old Oasis Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2026 Eureka Way, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.69

Shell 2604 Hilltop Dr, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 2725 Cascade Blvd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.