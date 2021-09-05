CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t overpay for gas in Grand Junction: Analysis shows most expensive station

Grand Junction News Alert
 4 days ago
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Gas prices vary across the Grand Junction area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Grand Junction area ranged from $3.52 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.63 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grand Junction area appeared to be at Shell, at 333 N 1St St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

333 N 1St St, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.60

Phillips 66

2525 Broadway, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$4.08
$4.38
$3.62

Sinclair

2520 Broadway, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$--

Atlas Automotive

1917 N 1St St, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.93
$4.12
$--

Pilot

2195 Us-6-50, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.85
card
card$3.73
$4.04
$4.35
$3.79

Love's Travel Stop

748 22 Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.73
$4.08
$4.38
$3.84
card
card$3.71
$4.11
$4.36
$3.78

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 541 Warrior Way. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

