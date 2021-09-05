Don’t overpay for gas in Grand Junction: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Gas prices vary across the Grand Junction area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Grand Junction area ranged from $3.52 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.63 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grand Junction area appeared to be at Shell, at 333 N 1St St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 333 N 1St St, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.60

Phillips 66 2525 Broadway, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 4.08 $ 4.38 $ 3.62

Sinclair 2520 Broadway, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ --

Atlas Automotive 1917 N 1St St, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.93 $ 4.12 $ --

Pilot 2195 Us-6-50, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.85 card card $ 3.73 $ 4.04 $ 4.35 $ 3.79

Love's Travel Stop 748 22 Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.73 $ 4.08 $ 4.38 $ 3.84 card card $ 3.71 $ 4.11 $ 4.36 $ 3.78

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 541 Warrior Way. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.