CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Longview

Posted by 
Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXgo0_0bnFVWmJ00

(LONGVIEW, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Longview area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Longview area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $3.08 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Longview area appeared to be at Alon, at 100 S Access Rd Ih-20.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Alon

100 S Access Rd Ih-20, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$3.19
$3.18

Chevron

1721 Sh-31, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

3302 Eastman Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

4405 Gilmer Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$2.95
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.55
$2.99

IK Food Mart

6135 E Us-80, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1479 E Harrison Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.64
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 3354 Gilmer Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Longview Voice

Longview Voice

Longview, TX
172
Followers
226
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longview, TX
Traffic
City
Longview, TX
City
Brookshire, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy