Analysis shows most expensive gas in Longview

(LONGVIEW, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Longview area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Longview area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $3.08 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Longview area appeared to be at Alon, at 100 S Access Rd Ih-20.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 100 S Access Rd Ih-20, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.18

Chevron 1721 Sh-31, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 3302 Eastman Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 4405 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

IK Food Mart 6135 E Us-80, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1479 E Harrison Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 3354 Gilmer Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.