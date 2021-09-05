Analysis shows most expensive gas in Longview
(LONGVIEW, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Longview area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Longview area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.63 to $3.08 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Longview area appeared to be at Alon, at 100 S Access Rd Ih-20.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$3.19
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$2.95
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.64
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 3354 Gilmer Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0