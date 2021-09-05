Paying too much for gas Davenport? Analysis shows most expensive station

(DAVENPORT, IA) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Davenport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.77 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Davenport area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Davenport area appeared to be at BP, at 2930 16Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2930 16Th St, Moline

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 4.20 $ --

BP 3718 39Th Ave Dr, Moline

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 4.20 $ 3.45

BP 4720 27Th St, Moline

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 4.14 $ 3.49

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh 2810 18Th Ave, Rock Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.90 $ 3.69

Shell 3002 18Th Ave, Rock Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 4.20 $ --

BP 1636 38Th St, Rock Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 4.10 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3887 Elmore Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.