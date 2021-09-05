Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Joliet

(JOLIET, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Joliet?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.18 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.40 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Joliet area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 6 Mcdonough St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

BP 6 Mcdonough St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

CITGO 356 N Scott St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1987 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1802 Moen Rd, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

BP 1411 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

BP 312 E Jefferson St, Shorewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 321 S Larkin Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.