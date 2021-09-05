Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Joliet
(JOLIET, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Joliet?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.18 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.40 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Joliet area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 6 Mcdonough St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.49
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.89
$4.29
$3.49
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 321 S Larkin Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
