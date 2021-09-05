Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Toms River
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.25 for gas in the Toms River area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Toms River area was $3.25 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 13 Nj-37 E.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 370 Nj-37 E. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
