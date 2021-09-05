Don’t overpay for gas in Bellingham: Analysis shows most expensive station
(BELLINGHAM, WA) Gas prices vary across the Bellingham area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bellingham area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bellingham area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1008 W Holly St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bellingham area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$3.69
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Meridian Super Mart at 4130 Meridian St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
