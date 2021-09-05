Don’t overpay for gas in Victorville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Victorville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Victorville area ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.27 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Victorville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 12925 Hesperia Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 12925 Hesperia Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.59

Mobil 14714 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 14689 La Paz Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.71 $ 4.85 $ 4.55 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.81 $ 4.95 $ 4.65

Chevron 14796 La Paz Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.89 $ 4.59

Chevron 13601 Apple Valley Rd, Apple Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

76 14992 Dale Evans Pkwy, Apple Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.