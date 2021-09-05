Don’t overpay for gas in Victorville: Analysis shows most expensive station
(VICTORVILLE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Victorville area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Victorville area ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.27 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Victorville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 12925 Hesperia Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.99
$4.49
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$--
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.55
$4.71
$4.85
$4.55
|card
card$4.65
$4.81
$4.95
$4.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$4.89
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.99
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
