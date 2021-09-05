Analysis shows most expensive gas in Duluth

(DULUTH, MN) Gas prices vary across the Duluth area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Duluth area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Duluth area appeared to be at London Road Car Wash, at 1530 London Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

London Road Car Wash 1530 London Rd, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 2432 London Rd, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.39

Holiday 2605 London Rd, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Kwik Trip 623 Hammond Ave, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Holiday 5430 Grand Ave, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.30 $ 3.64 $ 3.39

BP 311 Belknap St, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 1230 W Michigan St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.