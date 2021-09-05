Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Bethlehem?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.98 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bethlehem area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.97, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Airport Garage, at 3220 Airport Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bethlehem area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Airport Garage 3220 Airport Rd, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1110 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.60 $ 3.95 $ 3.69

Sunoco 1209 Macarthur Rd, Whitehall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1310 Center St, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Wawa 741 E Broad St, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.71 $ -- $ 3.55

Sunoco 810 Main St, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 1224 S 4Th St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.