Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bethlehem
(BETHLEHEM, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Bethlehem?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.98 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bethlehem area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.97, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Airport Garage, at 3220 Airport Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bethlehem area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.60
$3.95
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.71
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 1224 S 4Th St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
