Paying too much for gas Chico? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CHICO, CA) Gas prices vary across the Chico area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.81 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chico area was $4.32 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.98 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1101 Mangrove Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chico area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1101 Mangrove Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Shell 2230 Esplanade, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Stop II Food Mart 952 Nord Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.27

Chevron 1025 Nord Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

Chevron 110 E Park Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59

Chevron 1398 East Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.