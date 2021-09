GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Spectrum Health has put new visitor restrictions in place amid an increase in the number of people infected with and hospitalized for COVID-19. Under the restrictions, “patients are allowed only one adult visitor when they go to Spectrum Health emergency departments, urgent care, surgery, radiology and lab locations,” Spectrum said in a news release. “Adult inpatient areas allow two adult visitors, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay. Patients in labor and delivery are allowed two visitors. COVID-19-patients are allowed only one adult visitor, who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.”