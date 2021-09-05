Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Cumming

(CUMMING, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Cumming area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cumming area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cumming area appeared to be at Shell, at 337 Canton Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 337 Canton Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2291 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 2325 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2320 Canton Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Shell 1520 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Marathon 601 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1725 Market Place Blvd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.