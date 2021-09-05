Don’t overpay for gas in Panama City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Panama City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Panama City area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Panama City area appeared to be at Marathon, at 4201 W 18Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 4201 W 18Th St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 207 23Rd St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Exxon 128 W 23Rd St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Mobil 2735 N East Ave, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3100 E Us-98, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1100 Transmitter Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 539 S Tyndall Pkwy. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.