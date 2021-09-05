Don’t overpay for gas in Greenville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GREENVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Greenville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greenville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenville area appeared to be at Speedway, at 3579 Nc-43 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 3579 Nc-43 N, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Sheetz 1000 Charles Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Speedway 500 N Greene St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 1301 Charles Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Speedway 1110 N Memorial Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Energy Fuels 2753 E 10Th St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2195 Evans St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.