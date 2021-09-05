Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lake Charles

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lake Charles?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lake Charles area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lake Charles area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3005 Lake St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3005 Lake St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Conoco 4447 Lake St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 5422 Gerstner Memorial Blvd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Conoco 2400 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Conoco 4907 Big Lake Rd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 4098 Ryan St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2025 Sam’S Way. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.