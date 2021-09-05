Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Newark

(NEWARK, DE) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Newark area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.32, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Newark area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1551 New London Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1551 New London Rd, Landenberg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ --

Star Gas Mart 1762 New London Rd, Kemblesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 841 Pulaski Hwy, Bear

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.40

Sunoco 520 Jfk Memorial Hwy, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.31

Exxon 300 Chapman Rd, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.23

BP 91 University Plaza, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.58 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 900 Center Blvd S. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.