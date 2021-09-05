Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Yuma

(YUMA, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Yuma area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yuma area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yuma area appeared to be at 76, at 1600 S Ave B.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Yuma area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

76 1600 S Ave B, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.15

Circle K 3640 W 8Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.44 $ 3.72 $ --

Cocopah Korner 15126 S Ave B, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2900 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.12

Chevron 2002 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.12

Circle K 1798 S 4Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 1349 S 4Th Ave . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.