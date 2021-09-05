Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Yuma
(YUMA, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Yuma area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Yuma area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yuma area appeared to be at 76, at 1600 S Ave B.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Yuma area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$--
$3.69
$3.15
|card
card$3.12
$3.18
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.44
$3.72
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.32
$3.52
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.47
$3.67
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.41
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 1349 S 4Th Ave . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
