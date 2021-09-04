CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Chaplain's Corner

By Ray Linebaugh
 8 days ago

We all know and have experienced what it is to have hope and to lose hope. It's a subject most written about or talked about and experienced since the beginning of time. It's been said, “Hope is a powerful force. It can pull you from the depths of despair or fuel your dreams. With hope, anything is possible. Without hope, life is a dull prospect.” We all have hopes and dreams about the things we eagerly desire for ourselves. Sometimes, it's what we eagerly desire for others, like a prolonged illness of family members or friends. Other times, it will be for them to be born again, to have salvation in Christ. The one constant with hope is the waiting. It feels so good when receiving what we have been hoping for, but the long delays can lead to disappointment and loss of hope for the things desired and can lead to sickness. We all have experienced what some have called deferred hope. Solomon wrote in Proverbs 13:12 “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but when desire is fulfilled, it is a tree of life.” Pittacus Lore wrote “When you have lost hope, you have lost everything and when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always HOPE.”

