Analysis shows most expensive gas in Charlottesville

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Gas prices vary across the Charlottesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Charlottesville area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.12 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1700 N Emmet St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1700 N Emmet St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2404 Fontaine Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.71 $ 3.17

Shell 2212 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Exxon 2401 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3008 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 901 E Market St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3171 District Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.