Are you overpaying for gas in Santa Maria? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(SANTA MARIA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.48 for gas in the Santa Maria area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Maria area ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.48 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1038 E Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.45
|card
card$4.89
$4.99
$5.09
$4.55
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Spirit at 1611 S Broadway. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
