Are you overpaying for gas in Santa Maria? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SANTA MARIA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.48 for gas in the Santa Maria area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Maria area ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.48 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1038 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1038 E Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.55

Shell 1204 E Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.55

76 740 E Donovan Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Chevron 739 E Donovan Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Mobil 2404 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.79

Mobil 1104 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Spirit at 1611 S Broadway. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.