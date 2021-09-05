Don’t overpay for gas in Tuscaloosa: Analysis shows most expensive station

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Tuscaloosa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tuscaloosa area ranged from $2.3 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tuscaloosa area appeared to be at Taylors, at 3800 Greensboro Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tuscaloosa area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Taylors 3800 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Texaco 3308 15Th St, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loop Road Convenience 3523 Loop Rd East, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Exxon 8505 Al-69 S, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5201 Al-69 N, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Buddy's Food Mart 3043 Skyland Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.19 $ 3.41 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1819 Hargrove Rd . As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.3 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.