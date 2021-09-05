Don’t overpay for gas in Tuscaloosa: Analysis shows most expensive station
(TUSCALOOSA, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Tuscaloosa area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tuscaloosa area ranged from $2.3 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tuscaloosa area appeared to be at Taylors, at 3800 Greensboro Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tuscaloosa area that as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.99
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.19
$3.41
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1819 Hargrove Rd . As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.3 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
