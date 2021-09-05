Don’t overpay for gas in Manchester: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MANCHESTER, NH) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Manchester area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Manchester area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manchester area appeared to be at Mobil, at 210 Eddy Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 210 Eddy Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 245 Eddy Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Gulf 21 Main St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1932 S Willow St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Mobil 510 Harvey Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Irving 1805 So Willow St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Budget Gas at 445 S Willow St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.