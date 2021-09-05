High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Springfield as of Sunday

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Springfield?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Springfield area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cook Express, at 1529 E Cook St .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Cook Express 1529 E Cook St , Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

BP 1201 N 9Th St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ --

Marathon 901 E Cook St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Gas Depot 1028 N 9Th St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 3300 E Clear Lake Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Shell 3300 J David Jones Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1201 Toronto Rd. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.