Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Visalia

(VISALIA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Visalia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Visalia area was $4.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 410 E Mineral King Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Visalia area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 410 E Mineral King Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1330 N Demaree St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Chevron 110 N Akers St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5215 W Walnut Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ --

Shell 1330 N Plaza Dr, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.69

Shell 12373 Ave 328, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Prince Food & Gas at 133 W Walnut Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.