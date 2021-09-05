Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Visalia
(VISALIA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Visalia?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Visalia area was $4.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 410 E Mineral King Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Visalia area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$4.89
$--
$--
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$5.09
$4.59
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$--
$4.39
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$--
$4.49
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Prince Food & Gas at 133 W Walnut Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
