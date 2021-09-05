Where’s the most expensive gas in Conroe?

(CONROE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Conroe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Conroe area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 403 N Frazier St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 403 N Frazier St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 447 Ih-45 N, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Chevron 1405 N Sl-336 W, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 12411 Fm-1314, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1300 League Line Rd, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.05

CITGO 13796 Fm-1314, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 2108 N Frazier. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.