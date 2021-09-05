Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cedar Rapids

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Cedar Rapids area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cedar Rapids area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kum & Go, at 1420 Mt Vernon Rd Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go 1420 Mt Vernon Rd Se, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 38033Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Kwik Star 251 33Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Casey's 56033Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Casey's 13041St Ave Dr Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4713 6Th St Sw, IowaState

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Shop at 1001 1St Ave Sw. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.