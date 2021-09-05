High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Melbourne as of Sunday

(MELBOURNE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Melbourne?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Melbourne area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1200 Malabar Rd Ne.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1200 Malabar Rd Ne, Palm Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Exxon 904 Oak St, Melbourne Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 3955 Dixie Hwy, Palm Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.77 $ 3.99 $ 3.12 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.84 $ 4.06 $ 3.19

Circle K 2455 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.35 $ 3.67 $ --

BP 601 S Babcock St, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1700 S Babcock St, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2084 Sarno Rd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.