Analysis shows most expensive gas in South Bend
(SOUTH BEND, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the South Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the South Bend area was $3.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Martin's Super Market, at 2081 South Bend Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.53
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.84
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 625 E University Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
