Analysis shows most expensive gas in South Bend

(SOUTH BEND, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the South Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the South Bend area was $3.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Martin's Super Market, at 2081 South Bend Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Martin's Super Market 2081 South Bend Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.53 $ 3.85 $ --

Phillips 66 303 N Lafayette Blvd, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Mobil 501 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Phillips 66 209 W Sample St, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.35

Exxon 1449 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Speedway 1706 South Bend Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 625 E University Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.